VICTORIA -- A little train enthusiast has launched a fundraising campaign for Heritage Acres in Central Saanich after the family attraction suffered a fire on Wednesday.

Five-year-old Jacob Baggott is hoping to raise $1,500 for Heritage Acres because he has a passion for trains and is a friend of a train conductor who works there.

According to his GoFundMe campaign, Jacob used to love riding the trains at Heritage Acres before it temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and even had his third birthday party at the property.

During his many visits to the acreage, Jacob befriended a conductor named Claude, who gave him tours of miniature trains and helped host the boy's party.

Jacob would have loved to have his fourth and fifth birthday parties at Heritage Acres, but since it's closed due to COVID-19, he's decided to hold a fundraiser for the park, according to the fundraising campaign.

As of Thursday afternoon, just one day after the fire, the campaign had raised more than $1,100.

While no trains or historical artifacts were damaged in the fire, Heritage Acres runs on donations and the five-year-old hopes to support the historical society with repairs and through the pandemic.

The online fundraiser notes that donations will go towards Heritage Acres and the Vancouver Island Model Engineers club, which hosts miniature trains at the property.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.