VICTORIA -- Multiple drivers across the South Island had their vehicles impounded for excessive speeding this week, both in school zones and along highways.

Victoria police say that three drivers had their vehicles impounded for one week after they were spotted driving at excessive speeds – or at least 40 kilometres above the posted speed limit – in school zones.

On Friday, a driver was spotted travelling 73 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone along Quadra Street, say police.

The driver had their vehicle impounded for seven days and is facing a ticket of $368, three demerit points on their licence and a high-risk driver premium of $461 on their insurance, according to VicPD.

On Tuesday, two drivers were served similar fines and fees for excessive speeding in school zones in Victoria.

Victoria police say one driver was recorded travelling 90 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone, while another was driving at speeds of 83 km/h. Both are facing fines and insurance premiums similar to the first driver and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

"Driving this fast places our children at an incredible risk," said VicPD in a social media post Wednesday.

Further north on the island, Central Saanich police say that a BMW driver was served an excessive speeding ticket for travelling more than double the posted speed limit along the Pat Bay Highway on Saturday evening.

Central Saanich police say the driver was heading northbound on the highway near Tanner Road around 5:30 p.m. when they were recorded travelling 168 km/h along the 80 km/h highway. Their vehicle was impounded for one week and the driver was served an excessive speeding ticket.

One day earlier in Saanich, police say a driver also had their vehicle impounded for excessive speeding on the Pat Bay highway.

In that incident, the driver had their vehicle impounded for "longer than a week" as Friday’s ticket marked the driver’s third excessive speeding ticket since March 2019, say Saanich police.

According to the B.C. government’s driving and transportation website, if a driver is travelling at excessive speeds for the third time or more within a two-year period, their vehicle is impounded for 60 days.