VICTORIA -- Saanich police say a five-vehicle collision has slowed traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the highway just north of Royal Oak Drive, said Saanich police in a social media post around 4:50 p.m.

Police say both northbound lanes are currently closed to traffic, but vehicles can pass the crash scene along the shoulder of the highway.

Drivers are asked to use caution and slow to 70 km/h when moving around the crash site if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.