

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Looking for adventure in Victoria this weekend? Look no further. The summer festivities are far from over and there are plenty of free and affordable events to peruse while you sample local foods, enjoy musical performances and even cheer on your favourite team.

1. 25th Annual Arts & Music in the Gardens at HCP

This Saturday kicks off a weekend full of live music on three stages, more than 50 local vendors and exhibitors at the picturesque gardens at the Horticultural Centre of the Pacific.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for HCP members and proceeds from admissions and sales go towards maintaining and developing The Gardens. This year marks a special milestone, as the HCP celebrates its 40th birthday. Visitors are welcomed to renew their memberships before or at the event.

2. Cadboro Bay Festival

Bring your family to beautiful Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday for a day of live music, arts and craft stations, bouncy castles and world-class sand castle building. Stay from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. to see three live bands perform, munch on food from local vendors and watch as incredible sand sculptures come to life. The event is free for all ages.

3. Fan Appreciation Day with the HarbourCats

Head down to the last regular season game of the year and help the HarbourCats set a new attendance record as they take on the Port Angeles Lefties on Sunday at 1 p.m.

It’s Fan Appreciation Day, so there will be tons of prizes given away throughout the game and likely some fun surprises in store.

4. Uptown Summer Market

For the second annual Summer Market on Uptown Boulevard, Uptown is partnering with Crafted Farmhouse Market to bring the island’s most high-end local vendors, artisans and curators to this all-day market this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., shop for beautiful B.C. products hand crafted right on the island and enjoy street music and food while you browse. The event is all ages and admission is free.

5. Ship Point Market

This market is right in the heart of the inner harbour and you can take the family out on Friday night or all day Saturday. Watch the beautiful harbour sunset while you listen to musicians and try delicious foods.

Have your portrait painted by one of the most iconic Victoria views. Check out beautiful art and jewellery for sale, and enjoy the peace of watching boats head out on the water.