5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health

B.C. health officials say five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Wednesday.

They were among 14 deaths that were reported across the province over the past 24 hours, including six in Fraser Health and three in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,929, including 227 that occurred in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 274 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C. Wednesday, including 77 cases in Island Health.

Some 405 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 58 who require intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 53 people are in hospital with the illness Wednesday, down from 57 reported Tuesday and 60 confirmed a week ago on March 2.

Four patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, up from three reported Tuesday and three recorded on March 2.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 9, 104 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.6 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 56.3 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.