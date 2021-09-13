5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Nanaimo

Victoria -

A two-vehicle crash in Nanaimo sent several people to hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. when a pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection of Fifth Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

The pickup truck was flipped onto its side and came to a rest against a utility pole.

Five people were taken to hospital but all injuries were reportedly minor.

Nanaimo Fire Capt. Doran Boudrot says two occupants were briefly trapped inside the truck following the crash.

“Crews were able to extricate the two patients by cutting the roof off and loading them into the ambulance,” Boudrot told CTV News.

Mounties at the scene said the driver of the car may have run a stop sign before striking the truck.