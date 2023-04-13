42 years later, Nanaimo woman's missing ID offers chance at reconnecting with the past

The discovery of a discarded, decades-old purse in a Nanaimo backyard has provided a local woman a chance to reconnect with a middle school friend from the 1980s.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the woman, who they are only identifying as Lori, was reunited with her junior high school ID from 1981 after it was discovered in late March.

Police say the Wellington Junior Secondary School ID was discovered in the backyard of a home on Uplands Drive on March 27.

The homeowner was digging a fence post when they came across an old, deteriorating purse.

The owner gingerly opened up the purse and found the well-preserved ID inside.

Mounties say the homeowner thought the ID could be part of a missing person case and decided to hand it over to the RCMP.

When Lori "was notified that her junior high school ID from 1981 had recently been located, she initially thought it had to be mistake or some one was playing a joke on her," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Thursday.

"How could something from 42 years ago still exist and why was it surfacing now?"

Lori was skeptical that the ID was in fact hers until RCMP emailed her a picture of the ID.

Police say she laughed when she saw the ID from her middle school days in the early 1980s.

"I’m thinking the purse had probably been stolen and the thief had dumped it in the hole," she told the RCMP. "Over the years, I probably just forgot about it."

Mounties say the discovery of the 42-year-old ID inspired Lori to connect with a middle school friend named Teresa.

"The discovery afforded both Lori and Theresa the opportunity to catch up and share a few laughs from a time in their life that had become nothing more than a distant memory," said the Nanaimo RCMP.

In the decades since then, Wellington Jr. Secondary High School has been turned into the Wellington Secondary School, a public high school in Nanaimo.