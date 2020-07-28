VICTORIA -- Four youth have been arrested following a fight in downtown Victoria which took place over the weekend.

Victoria police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Douglas Street and View Street.

When officers arrived, they found a group of youth fighting one another in a “chaotic scene.”

Police say that four youth were then arrested, including one young person who attempted to flee the area on foot.

As the youth were being arrested, police say that one individual began kicking and spitting at officers. Police say this continued up until the youth was placed into a cell.

After the youth was taken into custody, police say he was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries that were sustained during the fight with other youth.

In total, three of the four youth sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, during the arrests, police say they seized a number of weapons from the group, including several knives.

Police are now recommending a range of charges against the youth, including assault, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breaching court-ordered conditions.

One officer who was kicked during the arrests sustained non-life threatening injuries, say police.