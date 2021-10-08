4 Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 exposures in October

Victoria -

More schools in the Island Health region have reported COVID-19 exposures within the past two weeks.

Four schools, three in the Greater Victoria region and one in Duncan, have reported cases as recently as Oct. 1.

A total of 27 schools across the Island Health region have reported COVID-19 exposures within the past two weeks, according to the health authority's website.

Of those schools, 11 have reported "clusters," while the remaining 16 have reported exposures.

A cluster is defined as "two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of transmission occurring within the school and no other likely source of exposure," according to Island Health, while an exposure indicates a single confirmed case of COVID-19 within a member of the school community.

No schools have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, which are defined as widespread and ongoing transmission of the illness within a school.

Each school remains on Island Health's list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites until 14 days after its most recent exposure. The full list can be found here.