4 taken to hospital after car crashes into Port Alberni creek

A driver and three youths escaped serious injury Monday after the car they were riding in plunged into a creek in Port Alberni.

Mounties were called to the Gertrude Street bridge over Roger Creek around 5:30 p.m. after someone reported a car in the water.

The Port Alberni RCMP say the car was in "several feet of water" under the bridge with firefighters already tending to the driver when officers arrived.

Investigators say the driver experienced a medical event and pulled over to the side of the road near the bridge, however the car continued over an embankment and into the water.

Three youths who were in the vehicle escaped before it entered the creek, police said.

No one sustained serious injuries in the crash. A volunteer firefighter who was driving by at the time of the incident jumped into the water and pulled the driver to shore, the Port Alberni RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

All four occupants of the car were treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital for further assessment.

"The selfless acts that were displayed by those who stopped to help show what our small town is about," Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said in the release.

The local RCMP detachment later contacted the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and said it appears no fuel or fluids spilled into the creek.