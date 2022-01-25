4 people taken to hospital after water taxi crash near Tofino, B.C.

Four people were taken to hospital, including two in serious condition, after a water taxi crashed near Tofino, B.C., on Tuesday.

The 7.5-metre vessel ran aground with five people aboard near Catface Mountain in a remote region northwest of the community.

The coast guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. and transported all six people to the First Street dock in Tofino.

Paramedics began treating the injured while the coast guard returned to the scene of the crash to tow the vessel back to Tofino as it was taking on water, according to Maritime Forces Pacific spokesperson Lt. Pamela Hogan.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services says two of the injured were in serious condition Tuesday afternoon, while the two others were in stable condition.

The Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will conduct an investigation into the incident, Hogan said.

Police say WorkSafeBC is also investigating the crash.

RCMP add that they have seized the boat for an inspection.

Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash, since it was foggy at the time, RCMP say.