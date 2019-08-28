

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Four people have been taken to hospital – one in an air ambulance – after a serious rollover crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle north of Nanaimo.

The crash happened at Ware Road and Island Highway Wednesday morning. The semi-truck rolled into a ditch at the intersection.

EHS told CTV News that three patients are in stable condition and one was airlifted in serious but stable condition.

Highway traffic southbound is being rerouted west on Superior Road. Police said at 11:30 a.m. that drivers can expect the highway lanes to remain closed for at least an hour.

Fire crews and police remain on scene.