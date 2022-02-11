4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority says

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden made clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies would respond 'decisively and impose swift and severe costs,' the White House said.

Change is coming for mortgage market dynamics: analysts

Lower interest rates, higher disposable income, and increased investor activity have caused a stir in the mortgage market during the pandemic. But analysts who spoke with CTVNews.ca warn that with higher interest rates, the dynamics may soon shift.

PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

