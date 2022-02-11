4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority says
Four COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
Island Health announced the ends of outbreaks at Cowichan District Hospital, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence and Echo Village on Friday, while announcing a new outbreak at Sidney Care Home in Sidney.
Three residents of the long-term care facility have tested positive in connection to the latest outbreak, the health authority said in a news release.
Final case totals at the now-ended outbreaks elsewhere on the island were as follows:
- Cowichan District Hospital: eight patient cases, outbreak limited to 2 Central medicine unit
- The Gardens at Qualicum Beach: 12 resident cases and seven staff cases, outbreak limited to the long-term care facility's Windsor Unit
- Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence: six resident cases and three staff cases, outbreak limited the long-term care facility's Sandpiper unit
- Echo Village: 27 resident cases and 11 staff cases
Island Health did not mention any deaths associated with any of the outbreaks, nor did the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show that there had been any deaths at the facilities.
"Staff are to be commended for continuing to deliver high-quality, compassionate care while diligently following outbreak protocols," the health authority said in its release.
At Sidney Care Home, outbreak protocols are now in place, including limits on congregate dining and group activities, enhanced cleaning, limited staff movement and enhanced screening for symptoms, Island Health said.
