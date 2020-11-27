VICTORIA -- Police have arrested four individuals who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint, assaulted him and tried to set his belongings on fire on Thursday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of Highlands Road and Watkiss Way in View Royal around 6:40 a.m. The victim told investigators that the four suspects wore disguises and assaulted him with a weapon before brandishing a long gun and threatening him with it.

The four individuals then robbed the man of several items before trying to set his remaining belongings on fire, say police.

The man was eventually taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite the suspects wearing disguises, the victim told police that he believed he’d be able to identify the individuals because they were known to him.

Later that day, West Shore RCMP investigators tracked the suspects to an apartment building in Victoria and alerted the Victoria Police Department of their investigation.

Victoria police officers then attended to the apartment building, located near the 600-block of Admirals Road, and arrested the four suspects without incident.

After the suspects were taken into custody, West Shore Mounties executed a search warrant on the apartment and located the firearm that they believe was used in the robbery, as well as other evidence related to the investigation.

All four suspects are now in West Shore RCMP custody. Two of the suspects have been identified as Ryan Walker, 32, and Robert Rose, 33. The other two suspects are youth and cannot be identified, though police say one individual was a 17-year-old male and the other was a 16-year-old female.

Each suspect is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, arson and committing an indictable offence while disguised.

The four remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court Friday.