4 arrested, 1 injured after home invasion in Nanaimo

Four men were arrested and another man suffered minor injuries after a reported home invasion in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties were called to a home in the 500-block of Second Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find victim in his early 20s suffering minor injuries inside the home.

Police say several officers flooded the area and located a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.

Four men from Nanaimo were arrested without incident and taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment for investigation, police said Monday.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement that the incident appears to be "an isolated, deliberate event and that there is no further risk to the public."

A 35-year-old Nanaimo man was released from police custody and will appear in court on a recommended charge of assault with a weapon, police said. The other three men were released without charges.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.