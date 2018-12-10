4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off north coast of Vancouver Island
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 8:57AM PST
Natural Resources Canada says a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the north coast of Vancouver Island Sunday morning.
The epicentre of the quake was just under 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, B.C.
The Geological Survey of Canada says there are no reports of damage and none expected.
It says the quake was not felt and no tsunami was expected.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.8 on 09 Dec at 11:48 PST.— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 9, 2018
Details : https://t.co/EkNymQssIR
184 km SW of Port Alice, BC