

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Over 400 motorcycle riders braved the wet weather on Saturday for the 35th Port Alberni Toy Run.

The Toy Run is the largest annual motorcycle event on the island and is a fundraiser for children and family charities in the Alberni Valley.

On Saturday morning, riders gathered at the Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park parking lot and rode into Port Alberni starting at noon.

Lead by Santa, the riders paraded around town and ended up at Glenwood Centre for a weekend full of activities.

“It’s for the kids,” says the chair of the Port Alberni Toy Run, David Wiwchar.

“Bikers are so charitable, especially if there’s a cause that is about hanging around with other motorcyclists.”

Numbers are still being tallied up from this years event, but organizers estimate that ten-of-thousands of dollars worth of toys and cash donations were raised for the island community.

This year's ride was also dedicated to Willie Klatt, one of the original Toy Run riders who passed away this year. His name could be seen on hundreds of t-shirts printed this year for the charitable event.