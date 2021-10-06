3 Vancouver Island hotels rated among best in Canada

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is shown: (Oak Bay Beach Hotel) The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is shown: (Oak Bay Beach Hotel)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener