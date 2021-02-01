VICTORIA -- Three flights that recently landed on Vancouver Island are the site of possible COVID-19 exposures, according to the BCCDC.

The first flight landed in Victoria from Vancouver on Jan. 22. The BCCDC is notifying passengers of Air Canada/Jazz flight 8081 to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if they were seated in rows 10 to 16.

The next flight, WestJet flight 3315, departed from Calgary and landed in Comox on Jan. 24. Passengers in rows 3 to 9 are at the greatest risk of potential exposure.

The most recent flight landed in Nanaimo from Calgary on Jan. 26. Passengers of WestJet flight 3109, particularly in rows 1 to 7, are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

All passengers should check for symptoms of the virus for up to two weeks after their flight landed. If you do develop symptoms, contact 811 for information on what next steps you should take.

The latest information on B.C. flight exposures can be found on the BCCDC website here.