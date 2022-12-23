3 Mounties injured in pair of incidents in Colwood, Langford, RCMP say
Three Mounties were injured in two separate calls west of Victoria this week, according to the RCMP.
The first incident occurred Saturday, when a pair of West Shore RCMP officers responded to a call about a suspicious man trying to open car doors in the 2700-block of Spencer Road in Langford.
The officers located the male suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said in a release Thursday.
"Officers advised the suspect he was being detained while they continued their investigation into the complaint," the RCMP said.
"The suspect then became violent and began physically fighting with the officers."
Additional officers arrived on scene and the suspect was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest.
One of the first responding officers underwent surgery for a broken hand, while the other had a "severely sprained hand," police said.
Both officers are recovering at home. Police say the suspect was released once sober and is scheduled to appear in court in the new year.
The second incident occurred on Monday, when police responded to a 911 call from a woman in distress.
Officers attended a home in Colwood and discovered a male suspect – who was on court-ordered conditions to not be in the presence of the woman – inside the home, police said.
The conditions stemmed from a prior report of intimate partner violence, and the responding officers told the male he was under arrest for breaching his conditions, police said.
According to the RCMP, the male suspect began fighting with officers.
"One officer was hit in the head and was injured as a result," the West Shore RCMP said.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of breaching his conditions, one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, and one count of assaulting a police officer.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 3, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list Friday night, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Canadian rapper convicted in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet.
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
Grieving mom seeks answers after learning teen son died by suicide in Vancouver foster home
A grieving Vancouver mother is looking for answers after learning her 16-year-old son died by suicide while in foster care.
Transport Canada clears Santa for travel in Canadian airspace
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has accepted the "special mission" to authorize Santa Claus and his reindeer to fly through Canadian skies this Christmas, in a video released by Transport Canada.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars.
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label, clarifies it won't cause abortion
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy.
Vancouver
-
Snow, freezing rain wreak transportation havoc in the Fraser Valley
Driving conditions in the Fraser Valley are treacherous. So treacherous, in fact, that some people hoping to make it to other parts of the province for Christmas opted to turn around Friday.
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s Lower Mainland ambulances were out of service Thursday night, union says
Nearly half of all ambulance vehicles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were out of service Thursday night due to staff shortages, according to the paramedics' union.
-
Thief broke into detached garage and stole dog, Burnaby RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a dog stolen during a break-in earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Canucks third period push fuels 5-2 win over Oilers
Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Policy shift restricts most city employees from using naloxone during work hours
Edmonton's transit union president and a safety consultant are criticizing a new city policy restricting employees from administering naloxone.
-
Police seek 3 men involved in armed Beaumont home invasion
RCMP are seeking the public's help in solving an armed Beaumont home invasion where the robbers used a stolen vehicle that was later torched.
Toronto
-
All Niagara bridges are closed U.S. bound due to storm-related U.S. travel bans
An extended rainfall across the Greater Toronto Area is turning into a nasty winter storm making for icy conditions on the road and strong snowy winds in the sky.
-
'RIP Nonno': Maple Leafs defenceman speaks out about Vaughan condo shooting rampage
A Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman expressed his gratitude following the outpour of condolences after his grandfather was killed in the mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium building on Sunday.
-
Eleven people attacked by dog in Hamilton, owner charged
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly encouraging her dog to attack multiple victims in Hamilton’s east end Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Flight frustrations continue in Calgary as hundreds of trips cancelled
Major storms in British Columbia and Ontario continue to create travel troubles for people in Calgary, with dozens or flights to and from the city cancelled and some people stuck in the airport for days at a time.
-
'Christmas miracle': Calgary Flames assistant general manager home for the holidays
Snow's wife, Kelsie, tweeted on Friday, "We got our Christmas miracle. After two weeks in hospital and two times on life support, Chris is home."
-
Emotional support dog that went missing from Deer Run yard found
Noble, an 11-month-old blue merle poodle, escaped from a friend’s yard on Deer Lane Close S.E. Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Montreal under flash freeze, wind warnings; 345,000 without power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, more than a quarter of a million households are without electricity as flash freeze and wind warnings are in effect in some areas.
-
'No support, no solutions': Montreal mom and 3 children stuck in travel nightmare, missing Christmas with dad
When her husband got a job in Vancouver about a month ago, Montreal resident Lorraine Dray planned a holiday trip out west with their three young children, including an infant, so the family could be together for Christmas, but it was not to be.
-
Call 811 to avoid overloading Montreal-area paramedics, says Urgences-sante
After the Public Health Department and the Minister of Health, it is now the turn of Urgences-santé to invite the population to use the 811 telephone service in order to avoid overloading paramedics.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Storm knocks out power to more than 88,400 Maritime utility customers
More than 88,400 Maritime homes and businesses are without power Friday night, as high winds blow rain and snow throughout the region.
-
At least 14 people without a home after apartment buildings burn in Saint John
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
Winnipeg
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
-
How inflation is hurting Manitoba restaurant owners
Opening a restaurant during a pandemic was difficult for Lourdes Federis, owner and operator of FoodTrip Kitchen, a Filipino restaurant in the Polo Park area.
-
'We're not going anywhere': $50 million loan from province to help New Flyer with supply chain issues
One of Manitoba's largest employers is getting some help from the provincial government in the form of a $50 million commercial loan to help keep the company running while it deals with supply chain and inflation issues.
Kitchener
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
No injuries reported following a garage fire in North Dumfries
A working garage caught fire at a home in North Dumfries Friday evening.
Regina
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
-
Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police
Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.
Barrie
-
STORM WARNING
STORM WARNING | Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
-
OPP close roads as winter storm hammers the region
Several roads are closed due to collisions and deteriorating weather conditions. Here are the latest road closures across the region.
-
Tears and gratitude as 200 free dinners are distributed in small community
The community of Angus was filled with joy, gratitude, and tears Friday as the food bank distributed 200 free chicken dinners to those in need.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
-
'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan's Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.
Northern Ontario
-
Slick road conditions in Sudbury after snowstorm sweeps across northern Ontario
Road conditions in Sudbury were messy Friday after the city received a heavy dose of snowfall overnight. A little less than 48 hours after the first day of winter, the city was transformed into a winter wonderland.
-
Assault turns deadly, Sudbury police charge suspect with murder
Sudbury police responding to an assault at a Notre Dame Avenue residence early Friday morning ended up charging a suspect with murder.
-
North Bay police charge two men with second-degree murder
The North Bay Police Service charged two men Friday with second-degree murder. The charges follow a Dec. 17 killing in the city’s downtown.