VICTORIA -- Three men in View Royal have been arrested in connection with what police allege is a drug-trafficking operation.

The West Shore RCMP executed a search warrant on a home near the Island Highway and Trans-Canada Highway on July 18.

Investigators say they discovered more than 80 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine at the home. Police also seized a replica long gun, approximately $1,000 cash and a vehicle believed to have been used for trafficking.

Mounties say they received several complaints about suspicious activity from neighbouring residents.

The three men arrested are aged 59, 69 and 72. They have not been charged as police continue to investigate.