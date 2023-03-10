3 kids to be 'mayor for a day' in Victoria

Three kids in Victoria are in for a memorable day at Victoria City Hall.

The three kids won a city-wide colouring contest to become "mayor for a day" in Victoria. The contest was intended to connect youth with local government, and to learn about the importance of voting.

On Friday, "their Worships will spend time at city hall learning about the role of mayor and council," said the city in a news release.

The kids will also get a tour of the city's historic clock tower, visit the local fire hall, take a peek inside the control room of the Johnson Street Bridge, and get a free pizza lunch with Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto.