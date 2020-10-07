COURTENAY -- Three adventure seekers are injured but safe after being extracted off a northern Vancouver Island mountain Tuesday afternoon.

The trio were climbing on King's Peak, west of Campbell River in Strathcona Provincial Park, and were tied together when a mishap occurred on Monday.

"They all had ropes on and one of them unfortunately fell and so all three fell," says Ascent Helicopters hoist technician Kerry Roberts.

Roberts said the climbers ended up staying the night next to a ledge where a glacier meets a cliff and were then individually hoisted out the next day.

"It was definitely difficult terrain for us once again and we were definitely higher up, at a higher altitude," Roberts says.

The trio were flown to the Campbell River airport where they were met by ambulances for further medical treatment.

Sebastien Marcoux of Comox Valley Search and Rescue says each of the men sustained injuries.

"All three subjects had injuries; two had an ankle injury – one each – and the other had a wrist or lower arm injury," he says

Rescuers were initially contacted with the climbers' satellite communications device.

"They were alpine travelling, they were well prepared, they were definitely experienced people," Marcoux says. "They had the right gear, they definitely were experienced in the mountains [but] something bad happened."

Hoist crew members were involved in a similar rescue a week ago when a female climber was injured during a climbing expedition on Warden Peak.