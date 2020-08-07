VICTORIA -- Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries after a head-on collision shut down traffic at the intersection of Douglas Street and Finlayson Street on Friday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., a Volkswagen hatchback ran through a red light and slammed into a stationary pick-up truck that was waiting at a traffic light at the intersection.

Police say that the driver of the hatchback and a passenger inside the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up truck also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the collision, the passenger of the hatchback attempted to flee the scene and ran into a nearby business.

Police say they located the passenger trying to dispose of drugs in the business. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was later taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries that occurred during the crash.

Meanwhile, police found that the driver of the hatchback was impaired during the crash after the driver failed a field sobriety test at the scene.

The driver was then issued a 24-hour driving prohibition, a violation ticket for driving without due care and a violation ticket for invalid insurance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.