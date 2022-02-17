3 eagles with several different ailments rescued in less than 24 hours on Vancouver Island

The North Island Wildlife Rescue Centre (NIWRC) in Errington recently responded to three adult bald eagles within a 18-hour period that were in distress from different injuries and ailments.

The rescues happened between the days of Feb. 8 and 9.

According to a NIWRC Facebook post, the first eagle was the victim of lead/heavy-metal poisoning and is in critical condition, with a bleak prognosis.

SOURCE: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre / Facebook

“Even though lead shot is banned, it is still out there in the environment,” said Derek Downes, the animal care supervisor at NIWRC.

“Not only lead, but other metals and plastics can also cause toxicity in eagles and other wildlife.”

The second eagle thee centre responded to was attacked by a dog, and had most likely been electrocuted and fallen to the ground beforehand.

An X-ray discovered the eagle also had older injuries from several BB pellets, with visible muscle and tissue degradation.

“It’s hard for eagles and all wildlife, being harassed by unleashed dogs only makes it harder for them,” said Downes. “Chasing or charging them may scare them off a meal and can have detrimental effects, especially at this time of year.”

SOURCE: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre / Facebook

The third rescue involved an eagle suffering from a serious leg fracture. The leg has been stabilized the centre is hopeful the raptor will make a full recovery.

SOURCE: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre / Facebook

NIWRC would like to remind people that this time of year is tough for eagles and other wildlife on the island due to the limited food supply and stiff competition. The centre hopes for positive outcomes for all the eagles in its care.