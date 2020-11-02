VICTORIA -- The BC Coroners Service is investigating after three people were found dead in a gravel pit Sunday on Vancouver Island.

Sources tell CTV News a fourth person was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

The gravel pit is near Whiskey Creek and Coombs, approximately 50 kilometres west of Nanaimo.

Residents tell CTV News the gravel quarry is a popular place to ride dirt bikes and shoot guns. The bodies were reportedly found by youths dirt-biking in the area early Sunday evening.

One source says burned-out vehicles were also found nearby.

Four police vehicles were blocking the entranceway to the gravel pit on Melrose Road on Sunday night. Forensic identification units and other police were also on scene photographing the area.

More investigators arrived Monday morning and the entrance remains closed to traffic.

B.C.'s anti-gang task force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, was not involved in the investigation Monday morning.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.