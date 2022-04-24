3 arrested at Saanich home that police have searched before

Police in Saanich say they made three arrests at a house on Vincent Avenue that has been the site of "considerable police activity" in the past.

The Saanich Police Department's street crime unit had been monitoring activity at the home in the avenue's 300 block for "several months," according to a news release from the department.

On April 13, officers executed a search warrant with the help of the heavily armed Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Police arrested three people and seized illicit drugs and other evidence during the search.

Forty-two-year-old Ruth Sabourin, 45-year-old Kenneth Harris and 40-year-old Nathan Todd are each facing two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Saanich police said.

Police added that two of the arrestees were also arrested on the same charge during a search of the home in June 2021, though they did not specify which two.

The 300 block of Vincent Avenue was also the scene of an hours-long standoff between police and two armed men who had taken hostages inside a residence in March of this year.

Police did not specify in their release whether the home where the three arrests were made earlier this month was the same one where the standoff happened in March.

They did say that officers had attended the home in March and seized firearms that were located inside.

"There had been considerable police activity on Vincent Avenue for several months and we knew the neighbourhood had been concerned," said Const. Markus Anastasiades, in the release.

"We made every effort to be responsive to the needs of the community."