3 arrested after witnesses report seeing people with guns in Saanich

Saanich police say three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using cap guns in a dangerous manner during several incidents.

Around 3:20 p.m., police received a call from someone who said they were walking in the 4600-block of Elk Lake Drive when a van pulled up beside them and someone inside the van "pointed and fired a gun directly at them."

"The gun only made a noise, similar to a cap gun, and then the van drove off," said Saanich police in a release Thursday.

Just minutes later, police say they received another call from someone saying that they saw three men walking through the Royal Oak Shopping Centre with handguns tucked into their waistbands.

The calls brought a significant police presence to the area. Then, at around 3:40 p.m., police say they received another call from an earlier witnesses saying that they saw the same three men wearing balaclavas near the Saanich Fire Hall on Royal Oak Drive.

"Police were already in the area searching for the suspects and located the van on Elk Lake Drive near Normandy Road," said Saanich police in their release.

"A high-risk police stop was conducted on the van, which resulted in the safe arrest of all three suspects."

Elk Lake Drive was briefly closed to traffic as police investigated the scene and arranged for the van to be towed.

FIREARMS CALLS

Police say they understand the incident likely drew attention from the community.

"Due to the nature of the call, there was a very heavy police response in that area that caused some traffic disruptions and likely raised some questions," said Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department.

"Police treat all firearm calls as real threats to public safety and we will continue to respond accordingly," he said.

When the three suspects were arrested, police say they seized two cap guns and one balaclava from inside the van.

The three suspects, two of whom are minors, are facing recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, use of an imitation firearm during an offence, disguise with intent and mischief.

Police say the three individuals are known to police, but the motivation for Wednesday's incident is not yet known.

"While we continue to investigate, detectives are seeking any other witness or persons that may have interacted with these suspects to come forward and talk to police," said Anastasiades.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich police tip line at 250-475-4356.