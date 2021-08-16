VICTORIA -- Two potentially dangerous military smoke markers that were lost earlier this month in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Lake have now been recovered, the military confirmed Monday.

The marine location markers were dropped from an aircraft into the north side of the lake on Aug. 6. The markers did not properly activate, prompting a warning from the Lake Cowichan RCMP.

The devices consist of "a silver tube that burns intensely to produce illumination," according to police, who said the items could pose a safety risk if mishandled by the public.

One of the missing devices was recovered last week while the other remained lost until this weekend.

The Canadian Armed Forces said Monday that the second device was found and secured by divers from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Sunday and will be disposed of safely.

The military uses smoke markers during search and rescue missions and training exercises to light up the night sky or mark a location on the water.

The first recovered device was found floating in the lake near a home in Youbou, B.C. The person who found it contacted police immediately, RCMP said.