24 people rescued after whale-watching boat takes on water off Vancouver Island
Twenty-one passengers and three crewmembers aboard a whale-watching vessel were rescued Saturday after their boat began taking on water off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The 15-metre MV Chinook Princess struck a rock or submerged log near Turret Island, in the Broken Group Islands, at approximately 11 a.m., according to the coast guard and vessel operator Jamie's Whaling Station of Tofino, B.C.
A coast guard lifeboat was dispatched from Bamfield ,B.C., while volunteer rescuers from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue station in Ucluelet, B.C., also joined the rescue effort.
The whale-watching boat is equipped with pumps, which kept the vessel afloat until it was towed to shore in Ucluelet for repairs.
All 24 people aboard the stricken vessel were transported safely back to shore by the coast guard and volunteer vessel operators who responded to the initial distress call.
"On behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard, we would like to thank all the vessels of opportunity who responded and assisted in the rescue of the persons onboard the MV Chinook Princess in coordination with our crew from the Bamfield lifeboat station," said coast guard Supt. Mariah McCooey in a statement Tuesday.
Adam Doolittle, general manager of Jamie's Whaling Station, said there were no injuries reported during the incident.
