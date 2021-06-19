VANCOUVER -- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee at a store in Saanich Wednesday afternoon.

The Saanich Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of Cedar Hill Cross Road for a report that an assault had just occurred.

Police did not name the store in their release.

According to police, the staff member suspected two people of shoplifting, and asked them to leave. Outside the store, one of the two assaulted the employee, police said.

The worker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and officers arrested the suspect at the scene, police said.

The arrested woman is facing a charge of assault, according to police. They did not share her name or the date of her next court appearance.