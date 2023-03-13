2023 Tour de Rock riders complete first training ride of the season

Prospective riders for the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser hit the road on Sunday for their first training ride of the season.

The relatively small ride, about 22 kilometres long, stretched from the Saanich Police Department headquarters to Mattick’s Farm and back.

This year's team will be officially announced in May, and will likely include police officers, paramedics, firefighters and media riders, including Virgin Radio Victoria morning show host Johnny Novak.

"It was fun," he said directly after the ride. "It was my first time riding in a group ever. I was a little nervous about being close to someone else, that was my biggest worry."

"The front and back I'm OK with spacing, it's the side to side that's got me nervous, that's what I'm going to work on," he said.

The annual Tour de Rock fundraiser is entering its 26th year raising money for childhood cancer research.

Riders travel the length of Vancouver Island over a two week period, visiting communities big and small during their roughly 1,200 kilometre trek.

Last year, the campaign raised more than $1-million and included CTV News Vancouver Island reporter Anna McMillan as a media rider.

Novak says it's exciting to see riders of all stripes participating in the 2023 fundraiser.

"It's great just coming together with everyone from different backgrounds, whether they're police, military, fire, paramedic – it's pretty exciting to see everyone come together," he said.

"As a media rider I have no idea what it's like to work like that, so it's great to see everyone come from different backgrounds and come together for the kids," he said. "It's something I'm looking forward to, and just helping out the community."

This year's ride takes place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6. Tour de Rock is once again hoping to raise $1 million for childhood cancer research and support.