2023 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days kicks off

A popular community event is returning to Esquimalt this weekend.

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days is taking place Friday through Sunday, and will include food, a market, fair games and a nautical-themed parade.

The festivities begin at noon Friday with a seniors barbecue, followed by a midway fair from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Archie Browning Sport Centre and Bullen Park.

Saturday will include a pancake breakfast, market place, community food booths, the return of the midway and the Buccaneer Parade from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The parade will travel along Esquimalt Road between Dominion and Admirals roads.

A community dance featuring live music will also take place between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Sunday will see the return of food booths, the market, the midway and a pie plate contest, as well as a sky diving demonstration from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Buccaneer Days festivities have always been well attended, with over 20 community organizations taking part, which allows our community to work and play together, have a great time, and instill a feeling of accomplishment and pride in our community," reads the Township of Esquimalt website.

The municipality says Buccaneer Days first began in 1939, when the township held a "May Queen" celebration.

That festival eventually turned into Esquimalt Days before officially becoming Buccaneer Days in 1966, when residents were challenged to dress up in naval and pirate costumes for prizes.

More information about this year's festival can be found on the Esquimalt Buccaneer Days website.