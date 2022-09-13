2 vehicles impounded, 80 tickets served at alleged street racing event near Victoria

RCMP say two vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding and dozens of violation tickets were handed out at a gathering near Victoria in early September.

Police say members of the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) were on the West Shore near Victoria on Sept. 2 when a resident told officers that they were concerned about a large group of cars and motorcycles nearby.

The community member told police they thought some of the vehicles may be street racing or committing other traffic offences.

Officers went to the gathering and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding. Eighty violation tickets were also handed out at the event, according to police.

"I am a car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoy seeing the pride people have in their vehicles," said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting commander of BCHP Vancouver Island, in a statement Tuesday.

"Sadly, a small number of the people attending these types of events engage in dangerous driving behaviour," he said.

"B.C. Highway Patrol will continue working with our partner agencies to monitoring events such as this to ensure public safety while allowing people to enjoy their passion for vehicles," Tallboy said.