2 vehicles impounded, 80 tickets served after alleged street racing event near Victoria

RCMP say two vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding and dozens of violation tickets were handed out following a report of a gathering near Victoria in early September.

On Tuesday, police said members of the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) were on the West Shore near Victoria on Sept. 2 when a resident told officers that they were concerned about a large group of cars and motorcycles nearby.

The community member told police they thought some of the vehicles may be street racing or committing other traffic offences.

Officers went to the gathering and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding. Mounties say 80 infraction tickets were also handed out at a "variety of proactive stops" in the area.

Police say the traffic stops were intended to deter future racing in the region.

On Wednesday, Mounties told CTV News the tickets were handed out in the Langford and View Royal areas.

"I am a car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoy seeing the pride people have in their vehicles," said Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy, acting commander of BCHP Vancouver Island, in a statement Tuesday.

"Sadly, a small number of the people attending these types of events engage in dangerous driving behaviour," he said.

"B.C. Highway Patrol will continue working with our partner agencies to monitoring events such as this to ensure public safety while allowing people to enjoy their passion for vehicles," Tallboy said.