2 sent to hospital in serious condition after crash in Nanaimo

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Nanaimo on Monday morning.

RCMP say the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway.

Police believe that the driver of a red Honda Civic was travelling southbound on the highway when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centre grassy median onto the highway's northbound lanes, where she crashed into a black Nissan vehicle heading northbound.

Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to the scene.

The driver of the red Honda was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital for "significant injuries," police say.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for roughly 45 minutes while investigators reviewed the scene.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area on Monday morning to review their videos.

Investigators add that the red Honda Civic will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2021-45116.