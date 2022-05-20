2 people rescued, 1 still missing after boat capsizes on Vancouver Island

Two people were rescued and another person is still missing after a fishing boat capsized Thursday night in a remote region of Vancouver Island.

A mayday call was issued for a capsized eight-metre sport-fishing boat at the mouth of Nitinat Narrows at approximately 8:45 p.m.

A coast guard fast-recovery boat from Bamfield, B.C., picked up one survivor, while another was spotted by a U.S. coast guard helicopter out of Port Angeles, Wash.

The second victim was recovered by the Canadians and both survivors were taken to paramedics in Port Renfrew, B.C., approximately 20 kilometres away.

An RCMP helicopter was still searching for the third occupant Friday, while Parks Canada rescuers conducted a land search around the narrows.

Nitinat Narrows is a tidal channel between Nitinat Lake and the Pacific Ocean where currents are often strong and unpredictable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.