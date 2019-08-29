

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are recommending charges against two Campbell River residents suspected of lighting a fire that burned down one home and damaged several others.

Eddie Cliffe, 42, and Gwen Olney, 63, are charged with arson in relation to a June 25 fire that destroyed a house at 2335 Henderson Ave. in Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP's major crimes led the investigation that saw Olney and Cliffe turn themselves in at the Campbell River courthouse this week.

Both are scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 9.

No one was home at the time of the morning blaze on the Wei Wai Kum Reserve.

A neighbour told CTV News at the time that there had been "ongoing issues" at the home for several weeks.

“Any house fire poses a significant danger to the citizens in the surrounding area, not to mention the danger to first responders that attend the blaze and investigate the blaze after the fact, said RCMP Sgt. Dave Johnson in a news release Thursday.

Police said information provided by witnesses helped get their charges approved.