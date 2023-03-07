2 pedestrians hit by car in Parksville, B.C.

RCMP are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Parksville on Monday afternoon.

The Oceanside RCMP say the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Island Highway West and Moilliet Street North.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital by ambulance, including one person who is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday, according to RCMP.

The other pedestrian received minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Mounties say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection was partially closed Monday afternoon and reopened later that evening.

The Oceanside RCMP say the crash is under investigation by its municipal traffic unit, general investigation section and the RCMP collision analysis and reconstruction service.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video of the collision is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.