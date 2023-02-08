2 missing women last seen in Duncan located safe: RCMP

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say two women who were missing from the Duncan, B.C., area have been located safe.

Police were searching for 27-year-old Whitney Clayton and 25-year-old Pandora Hunter who were reported missing in late January and who were the subjects of two separate missing persons investigations.

On Feb. 8, RCMP asked the public to help locate the two missing individuals.

On Feb. 10, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said both women had been located "safe and sound."

"Thanks to the media and public for your assistance," said the RCMP detachment in a statement.