2 men arrested after string of catalytic converter thefts in Victoria

Victoria police say two men have been arrested for a series of catalytic converter thefts across Greater Victoria.

Police began investigating the theft and sale of stolen catalytic converters in early 2022, culminating in the arrest of the two men for charges of trafficking in stolen property.

Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise since 2021 due to the precious metals contained inside most catalytic converters.

According to VicPD, each stolen converter can be sold for salvage for anywhere between $200 and $2,000.

The problem has become so prolific that the B.C. government took notice and tried to crack down on who could legally sell the car parts to scrap-metal dealers in the province.

Victoria police say they noticed a steep rise in catalytic converter thefts in 2021.

Reports of catalytic converter thefts made to VicPD are shown. (Victoria Police)

The police department cites data from ICBC saying that claims for catalytic converter thefts rose more than 2,000 per cent from 2017 to 2021.

In 2017, ICBC claims for catalytic converter thefts totalled about $350,000. In 2021, claims of the same nature totalled more than $4-million, according to VicPD.

"Catalytic converter thefts often happen at night under the cover of darkness as thieves target vehicles parked in secluded, poorly lit areas," said VicPD in a releases Friday.

Just two days earlier, the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP warned of an increase in catalytic converter thefts in their jurisdiction.

Mounties recommend parking in secure spaces, like a garage or fenced lot, or in well-lit areas overnight to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

"If you believe someone may be actively stealing a catalytic converter, call 911," said Victoria police.

Anyone who has their catalytic convert theft stolen in Victoria is asked to file a report on the VicPD website and inform ICBC.