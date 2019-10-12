2 injured, 1 airlifted after early morning crash in Qualicum Beach
Two people were rushed to hospital after a crash in Qualicum Beach early Saturday morning. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 2:36PM PDT
Two people were rushed to hospital after a crash in Qualicum Beach early Saturday morning.
Paramedics responded to the scene near the intersection of Inland Island Highway and Horne Lake Road just after 3 a.m.
BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Susan Seto tells CTV News Vancouver Island that one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and another person was taken to hospital in a ground ambulance.
“Conditions are unknown,” said Seto.
A section of Inland Island Highway was closed until 5 a.m. Saturday.