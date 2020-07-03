CAMPBELL RIVER -- Two people had to be rescued by helicopter from a remote area of northern Vancouver Island in separate incidents Thursday evening.

Members of both the Campbell River and Comox Valley search and rescue teams were called to the area of Nels Bight in Cape Scott Provincial Park.

The first call came in around 3:30 p.m. when paramedics asked the rescue team for assistance on the Cape Scott Trail where a woman was stuck about eight kilometres from the trailhead and was unable to walk any farther.

"With that, the decision was made that obviously some kind of helicopter was necessary," said Daryl Beck, search manager with Campbell River Search and Rescue.

"We decided to go with a hoist because we were unaware of what the landing possibilities were."

The second call came in around 5:30 p.m., just as the helicopter was lifting off from the Campbell River airport.

A young male farther up the trail on one of the beaches at Nels Bight had reportedly burned his foot and was unable to walk.

"So we tasked the helicopter to get the first subject onboard," Beck said. "Then fly up to Nels Bight, land and then pick up this second fellow, this young boy, and our intent is to transport them both out to Port Hardy airport and we've arranged for BC Ambulance Service to be there."

In both incidents, the patients were already being attended to by parks staff. Both patients are believed to be healthy and recovering Friday morning.