2 dead in Comox house fire, cause under investigation
Two people are dead as a result of a house fire Friday afternoon in Comox, B.C.
According to Deputy Chief Rick Shelton of Comox Fire Rescue, one person was found just outside the structure and the second was inside. Unfortunately, both were found deceased.
He says crews were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Ryan Road for reports of a house fire.
“When I arrived, I found a residential one-storey structure fully engulfed in flame on the Charlie side, which is the back side of the house, heavily involved in smoke and fire,” Shelton says.
Shelton says family members were on scene and told firefighters that possibly two people were inside the home.
“They were family members that lived close by," he says. "They had family members living next door on the adjacent property and they heard the explosion and came over and by that time the house was completely involved in fire.”
Thirty-six firefighters and six fire trucks were involved in fighting the blaze, and Shelton says the initial fire was knocked down within the first 15 minutes, but the home’s metal roof created some problems.
“It was difficult to contain. It wouldn’t vent through the roof, so there was a lot of mop up and hot spots to deal with all night," he says.
Shelton says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.
“Until they come up with a finding we don’t really have an idea of what started it,” he says.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
Canada should monitor American electric vehicle investments, but no specifics on how feds will counter U.S. subsidies: Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the United States says the federal government should be watching American investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, but wouldn’t give specifics on how it plans to compete with the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act enacted south of the border.
Vancouver
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Murder charge laid in fatal Mission stabbing, IHIT says
A 27-year-old Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Mission last month.
-
Burnaby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for using cell phone on the job
A registered massage therapist who admitted to massaging patients with just one hand while using a cell phone in the other has been disciplined by her professional college.
Edmonton
-
'The system is not functioning': Lack of forensic experts adding to already mounting court backlog
The backlog of legal cases continues to grow in Edmonton, a defence lawyer says, as both Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys struggle to find available forensic psychologists and experts.
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
-
GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Toronto's vacant home tax ahead of Feb. 2 declaration deadline
Toronto residents whose properties sit vacant for more than half the year will soon have to pay a hefty tax but it remains to be seen whether the penalty will actually help boost housing supply in a city facing an affordability crisis.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police request public assistance locating northeast Calgary woman missing since late November
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a southeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.
-
Flames recall 2 Wranglers as Ritchie goes on injured reserve
Calgary Wrangler forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr were recalled by the Calgary Flames Saturday. The team also placed Brett Ritchie on injured reserve.
Montreal
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
53-foot truck crashes on Highway 30 on Montreal's South Shore
A truck driver was seriously injured in a spectacular crash on Highway 30 near Chateauguay in the Montérégie region, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia
A new sub-variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Cape Breton ski season plagued by mild weather
With very little natural snowfall so far this winter season, ski lodge staff across the Maritimes have their work cut out for them in opening for business.
Winnipeg
-
How new Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Manitoba
Old traditions in a new country –- thousands of newly immigrated Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas for the first time in Canada.
-
RCMP search for missing Flin Flon woman
RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Flin Flon woman.
-
'It's really quite magical': Winterpeg's first pop-up ski library of the season
A Winnipeg non-profit has returned, offering free cross-country skis, equipment, and lessons to anyone looking to get out and enjoy the winter weather.
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
University of Waterloo's Ford brothers return for quarterback camp
A pair of star football alumni have returned to the University of Waterloo to train the next generation of players.
Regina
-
RCMP searching for possible armed man on Cowessess First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP are currently searching for a potentially armed man on Cowessess First Nation.
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
-
Regina Humane Society's 'Animal Community Centre' nears completion
Construction of the Regina Humane Society’s (RHS) “Animal Community Centre” is well underway in Harbour Landing. Upon completion, the facility will serve as the pet rescue's new home for the future.
Barrie
-
Residents and staff at Stayner, Ont. care home allege deplorable living conditions
Staff and residents at a privately owned assisted living facility in Stayner, Ont. are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions.
-
Air Canada travel turmoil ruins holiday reunion for Barrie, Ont. family
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence
Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. mother says her intellectually disabled daughter was handcuffed instead of helped
A Saskatchewan mother is upset with the justice system after her daughter, who has an intellectual disability, spent more than a month in jail, and was later transferred to a psychiatric centre.
Northern Ontario
-
The Vest Project continues its fundraising efforts
The Vest Project in North Bay has raised over $85,000 in just nine months, with all the money going towards buying protective equipment for those on the front lines in Ukraine.
-
Super Big Money TV Bingo Cancelled Saturday
Super Big Money TV Bingo will not air Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 due to the NFL broadcast.
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.