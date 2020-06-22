VICTORIA -- A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman at gunpoint in Victoria.

According to VicPD, the incident occurred on June 16 at an apartment building in the 400-block of Swift Street.

Police say that a man and woman entered a suite in the building and robbed and assaulted a female resident while wielding a handgun.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Police say the pair then fled the area before being located and arrested by patrol officers.

The man and woman are now facing multiple charges related to firearms and robbery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.