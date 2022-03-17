2 arrested after home invasion in North Qualicum, B.C.

A man and woman from Nanaimo, B.C., have been arrested following an alleged home invasion in North Qualicum on central Vancouver Island.

Oceanside RCMP say they were called to a rural area of North Qualicum in the early hours of March 10 for reports of a home invasion.

Once there, the victim told police that they'd been threatened with a gun and held against their will by two people that they knew. The suspects then stole several items from the victim, including the victim's vehicle, according to RCMP.

Mounties from the Oceanside detachment, as well as Nanaimo RCMP and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, were able to track the suspects and arrest them later that day.

A gun believed to be involved in the incident was recovered, and the next day Mounties executed a search warrant on the suspects' home and found some of the victim's other stolen items, according to police.

Later, RCMP found that victim's stolen vehicle in Nanaimo.

The two suspects, 36-year-old Spencer Schaeffer and 34-year-old Teresa Evenson, were still in police custody as of Wednesday.

Schaeffer is facing recommended charges of robbery and possession of a firearm while prohibited, while Evenson is facing recommended charges of robbery, possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing as investigators believe there may have been other people present during this incident assisting the two known suspects," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

"If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111," he said.