VICTORIA -- A whopping $1 million is waiting for a Vancouver Island resident who purchased a winning lottery ticket almost one year ago. But time is running out for them to collect.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased on the North Island on March 18, 2020. The ticket matched all of its numbers to the draw’s guaranteed $1-million prize.

Lottery winners have up to one year to redeem their tickets, meaning that one lucky islander has less than two months left to become a millionaire.

The ticket’s winning numbers should read 19117903-02 under the “GURANTEED $1 Million Prize” section, underneath the main six numbers of the ticket.

The BCLC only releases specific information on where the ticket was purchased after a winner has come forward to collect their prize.

