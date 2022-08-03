$1M lottery ticket sold in Nanaimo

Someone in Nanaimo, B.C., might be a newly minted millionaire after a $1-million lottery ticket was sold in the city, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The lotto corp says someone in the Harbour City matched seven numbers in the Maxmillions prize draw on Tuesday night.

The numbers on the winning ticket are: 6 7 14 21 22 37 47.

According to the BCLC website, there were no winners for the $50-million jackpot prize on Tuesday, making the $1-million Nanaimo ticket the night’s top prize.

