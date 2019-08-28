

Brendan Strain, CTV Vancouver Island





On Wednesday, the province confirmed the building of 152-units of affordable housing that will be built on the old site of the Thetis Lake Campground at 1938 West Park Lane.

The housing project will consist of two six-storey buildings that will contain forty-four affordable units, seventy-four near market priced units and thirty-four shelter rate units.

According to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the shelter-rate units will be renting for three-hundred and seventy-five dollars a month.

The mayor of View Royal, David Screech, says this is another well-needed housing project for the Capital Regional District (CRD).

"I think it's hugely significant for View Royal and the region as a whole," said Screech.

"It covers all the bases with affordable housing and market rental housing. There's clearly a dire shortage of all of those in the region."

Funding for the development comes from the province's 90-million dollar Regional Housing First Program.

The housing program is part of a partnership between the Federal Government, Provincial Government and the CRD with a goal of building roughly 2000 units of affordable housing across the region.

While the new mixed-income housing development is welcome news for people in the region who are looking for affordable housing, not everyone in the community is happy about the project.

People living in the Thetis Lake neighbourhood — who are forced to use Six Mile Road to get to and from their homes — have expressed their concerns in the past about increased density and traffic on the road.

"Traffic is a concern," admits Screech.

"Six months ago we did start a study on traffic on Six Mile Road. We should be hearing back from staff soon on what their findings were."

Screech added that the situation is complicated because Six Mile Road is owned by the province and not the municipality. In the meantime, he is also looking into improving public transit in the area.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this fall.