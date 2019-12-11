VICTORIA – More than a dozen new hospice and acute palliative care beds are coming to Victoria, according to an announcement made by the B.C. Ministry of Health Wednesday.

The beds will allow more islanders who are nearing the end of their lives or who are in the late stages of life-limiting illnesses to remain in the Victoria community and closer to loved ones.

In total, eight new hospice beds are coming to Victoria Hospice while seven new acute palliative beds are coming to the Royal Jubilee Hospital. The additional beds will bring the total number of hospice stations at Victoria Hospice to 18, and the seven new acute palliative beds are enough to create an entire new supportive care unit at the Royal Jubilee.

"The opportunity to age in place and spend your final days surrounded by a compassionate care team should not be taken for granted," said Carole James, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill in a news release Wednesday.

"This expansion in palliative and end-of-life care means people in Greater Victoria can rest assured, knowing that their families and loved ones will have access to the best possible care during their final days."

The 15 extra care beds are expected to enter service by spring 2020.

"We are all going to die and it is possible to die well," said Sarah Durno, a Victoria Hospice volunteer. "So this expansion and the increased number of beds is going to make a huge difference for people in palliative care and their families."

Meanwhile, construction is already underway on a new hospice centre in Duncan. The upcoming Cowichan Hospice House will feature seven care beds, offering some relief to families who would otherwise have to travel across the island or onto the mainland to visit family.

The Cowichan Hospice House is expected to open its doors in fall 2020.